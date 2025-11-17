/Miss Universe 2025: India’s Manika Vishwakarma is asked the same question that had won Sushmita Sen the crown in 1994

Manika Vishwakarma, India’s representative at the ongoing Miss Universe pageant, is making heads turn with her elegance, style and intelligence. While the finale will be held on November 21, prelims rounds are underway. During one such round, called the chain reactyion interview round held on November 16, Manika was the winning question that was asked to Sushmita Sen in 1994.

‘What for you is the essence of being a woman?’

During the chain reaction interview round, Manika Vishwakarma was asked a legacy question – one that instantly evokes nostalgia- “What for you is the essence of being a woman?"

The same question was asked 31 years back to Sushmita Sen during the final round of Miss Universe 1994. Her answer won the crown that year.

Years later, Manika did not rely on the iconic answer that Sushmita had given; instead, she gave it her own spin.

She said, “When an 18-year-old girl in the Philippines answered this question in 1994, stating, ‘What is the essence of being a woman?’ She stated it very simply: Being a woman is about the ability to nurture a life, to nurture every single thing around you."

Manika continued, “I would just elaborate on it. As women, we’re often seen by society in certain roles. However, I want women to see themselves as a person, as a human. Yes, we can nurture. Yes, we can create life, and not just create life, but actually beautify every single thing around us."

“That’s the essence of being a woman: the ability to not just beautify but embrace and amplify the beauty of every single thing around us. Being a woman is being infinite, and that’s the essence of being a woman," she concluded.

About Manika Vishwakarma

Currently completing her degree in Political Science and Economics, the 22-year-old Delhi-based model is representing India at the Miss Universe pageant.

In its 74th edition, finale of Miss Universe will take place on November 21 in Pak Kret, Thailand.