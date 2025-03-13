Happy Holi 2025 Wishes: Holi, the festival of colors, is here! This festival is one of the most significant spring celebrations, primarily observed by Hindus across India and around the world.

Advertisment

This festival is celebrated over two days. This year, the festivities will commence with Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, on March 13, followed by Rangwali Holi on March 14.

On the second day, people celebrate by playing with dry gulal and coloured water, marking the true spirit of Holi.

Significance of Holi

Advertisment

Deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, this festival celebrated the arrival of spring and mythologically, it celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Holi 2025: Date and Time

For people who are confused, Holi will be celebrated from Thursday, March 13th, to sundown on Friday, March 14th.

Advertisment

As the world gears up to celebrate the festival of colours, here we have curated the best Holi wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your friends and family.

Happy Holi 2025 Wishes:

May your Holi be as bright and cheerful as the colors of the festival, filling your life with positivity

Let the festival of colors remind us to add joy, love, and laughter to our lives every day

May this Holi bring you vibrant colours of joy, love, and prosperity! Wishing you a happy and safe Holi

Celebrate Holi with enthusiasm and joy, spreading colors of love and peace all around

Wishing you a Holi full of love, laughter, and the sweetest moments with family and friends.

The beauty of Holi is in the colors of friendship, the spirit of love, and the joy of togetherness

May this Holi paint your world with the brightest colors and fill your heart with boundless happiness

Wishing you a Holi filled with fun, laughter, and colors that brighten your life every day

Best Holi quotes

May the beauty of Holi brighten your days with success and optimism.

Let’s color our hearts, not just our faces!

A splash of color, a sprinkle of joy!

Holi is a reminder that life is full of colors, and we must embrace them all.