/Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria steals the spotlight in Ivory Corset Gown at Women in Cinema Gala

Tara Sutaria, who transitioned from Disney child artist to a Bollywood leading lady with films including Apurva and Ek Villain Returns, made her highly anticipated debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Representing India at the festival, she attended the prestigious Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala.

Tara Sutaria channels vintage glamour at Cannes 2026

For the latest appearance at Cannes, Tara Sutaria opted for an elegant ivory ensemble featuring a Vivienne Westwood corset. The structured bodice of the gown hugged her silhouette, and the soft, draped neckline added vintage glamour. She completed her look with soft make-up, diamond and emerald jewellery and a sleek bun hairdo.

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Red Sea Films took to their social media platforms and shared the photo of Tara Sutaria announcing her inclusion for her journey in the arts is an amalgamation of music, theatre and cinema. The post mentioned, "This foundation became the soul of her on-screen presence as she rose to prominence with Student of the Year 2, followed by an almost decade-long career in Indian cinema."

Apart from Tara Sutaria, who was an honouree, the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala at the Cannes Film Festival featured a prestigious mix of international creators, actors and executives. The honourees and notable attendees include Genevieve Nnaji (Nigerian actress and producer), Kamila Andnani (Indonesian filmmaker), Marie Clementine Dusabejambo (Rwandan filmmaker) and Axia Kay (Saudi actress and writer).

Tara Sutaria's first two appearances at Cannes

For her first look at Cannes this year, Tara Sutaria was wearing a stunning, retro-inspired black-and-white gown from Helsa Studio featuring a structured sweetheart neckline and a full skirt. She accessorised with statement gold pearl-drop earrings, cat-eye Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses, and classic pointed-toe heels.