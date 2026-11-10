/Beyond the glamour: Shalini Passi on translating inner philosophy into her new audiobook | Exclusive

Art patron, philanthropist, and style icon Shalini Passi has long been recognised for her distinct presence in the high-fashion and contemporary art worlds. Beyond the visual elegance, however, Passi’s creative ethos centers on a deeply personal spiritual philosophy, mindfulness, and living with intentional grace.

Earlier this year, she published her debut book, The Art of Being Fabulous, offering readers a reflective look into her inner life, personal principles, and approach to dignity and well-being. After receiving a heartening response to the text, Passi recently released the audiobook edition on Audible—narrated by Swasti Sharma—taking her message from written text to an intimate auditory companion for daily life.

In a conversation with WION, Passi reflects on selecting the right voice to capture the soul of her story, the unexpected reactions from her readers, and why true aesthetics are ultimately felt rather than seen. Here are the excerpts of the interview.

Q: Your book is now available on Audible. How involved were you in finding the right voice to represent your personal stories and spiritual philosophy?

I was very involved, because the voice of a book is not simply a voice. It is its soul. These are personal reflections, lessons I have lived and continue to practise, so it was important that they were spoken with sincerity rather than performance. I was looking for warmth, calmness, and grace: a voice that could feel intimate without being dramatic.

Swasti Sharma understood that immediately and brought a quiet depth to the words. When I listened, it felt as though the book was speaking gently to the listener rather than at them. A voice can carry not just words but also intention.

Q: What has been the initial reaction to your book?

The response has been deeply heartening. What has moved me most is how personally people have connected with it. Readers have shared which principles stayed with them, and it is always fascinating to see how differently each person interprets the same idea.

Many people expected a book about glamour, and they discovered a book about the inner life. I think that surprise has been part of its charm. When someone tells me a single line helped them through a difficult day, that means more to me than any review. The most beautiful reaction to a book is when a reader finds a part of themselves in it.

Q: When and why did you feel the need to release an audio version of the book?

The audiobook was released on 29 September, and it felt like the natural next step because I wanted the book to travel with people. Today, so many of us are constantly in motion: commuting, travelling, exercising, or simply trying to find a few quiet minutes in a busy day. Not everyone has the time to sit down with a book, but almost everyone can listen.

There is also something very personal about hearing a thought spoken aloud. It feels less like reading advice and more like a conversation. I wanted these principles to become companions in everyday life, not something left on a shelf.

Q: You are an art patron and style icon, which are highly visual worlds. How did you ensure that the vibrant, aesthetic energy of your life and book translated successfully into a purely auditory medium?

I have always believed that beauty is not only something we see. It is something we feel. The book was never really about how things look. It is about the mind, the heart, and the way we choose to live. Those ideas do not need images; they need sincerity.