/Beyond Hygge: How the 'Underwear as Outerwear' trend is making waves from Copenhagen to Indian closets

Move over hygge, the cozy Scandinavian aesthetic defined by chunky knit sweaters and fireside cocoa. International runways and street style, starting at Copenhagen Fashion Week, have flipped the script to embrace undertøj—the Danish word for underwear, now proudly worn as outerwear. From lace-trimmed slip dresses to structured corsets worn over oversized shirts, the fashion world is trading heavy layers for deliberate sheer and skimpiness.

The Anatomy of the Trend: Corsets, Slips, and Bralettes

From London’s E1 to Copenhagen, the traditional three-piece suit has been reimagined: swap the waistcoat for a structured silk corset or lace bralette beneath an unbuttoned blazer. Bustiers are replacing basic white tees, and slip dresses are no longer confined to bedroom loungewear.

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Historically, these garments served as covers for modesty or structured tools like corsets to exaggerate silhouettes. Today, designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood’s legacy live on in how these pieces transform former symbols of constraint into armour of confidence and modern swagger.

Adapting the Global Look to the Indian Aesthetic

For Indian fashion enthusiasts, diving into undertøj doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort or cultural norms. The beauty of this trend lies in adapting the international trend and merging with Indian sensibilities.

The Saree Blouse Upgrade: Bustiers and lace corset tops seamlessly double as modern saree blouses, adding a structured edge to traditional handlooms.

Smart Tailoring and Layering: High-waisted trousers, linen blazers, or sheer organza jackets pair effortlessly over silk camisoles and bralettes, offering a chic, elevated look suitable for night outs.

The Fusion Slip: Satin slip skirts or dresses styled with oversized shirts or structured denim jackets hit the sweet spot between sultry and sophisticated.

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