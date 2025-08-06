/Advertising Standards Authority bans two Zara ads for featuring ‘unhealthily thin’ models

Two advertisements by fashion brand Zara have been banned for featuring ‘unhealthily thin’ models. The now-banned advertisements previously appeared on Zara's mobile app and website in an image carousel. One of these ads featured a model wearing a short white dress. According to the UK's advertising regulator, Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), a shadow effect was used to make the model's legs appear "noticeably thin". The agency also observed that the position of the model's upper arms and elbow joints made her body look "out of proportion".

The banned advertisement featured a model with a slick back bun, which made her appear gaunt while her pose and the loc cut design of her dress brought attention to her ‘protruding" collarbones.

According to a report in the BBC, ad watchdog ASA ruled that such "irresponsible" advertisements must not appear in their current state on the Zara app again and the brand must ensure that all images are "prepared responsibly" in future.

Following censure, Zara removed the two advertisements, adding that both the models were healthy when the pictures were taken.

The second banned advertisement was of a shirt and the pose chosen by the model made her "protruding" collarbones a "focal feature" of the ad.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated two other Zara advertisements; however, the ads were not banned. Meanwhile, Zara removed all the images that were flagged by ASA but added that it had not received any direct complaints.

The retailer had reportedly told the advertising authority that it followed recommendations of a report, Fashioning a Healthy Future, which was published in the year 2007 by the UK Model Health Inquiry.

The retailer told ASA that none of the images had been modified beyond "very minor lighting and colouring edits".

Zara said it specifically complied with recommendation number three of that report, which stated that models "should provide a medical certificate attesting their good health from doctors with expertise in recognising eating disorders".

Other brands face similar heat