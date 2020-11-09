Liam Hemsworth & girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are all smiles in a new family photo

Liam Hemsworth along with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks joined his family to celebrate his brother Luke Hemsworth‘s 40th birthday on Saturday, November 7. The celebration also saw the presence of his brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, Luke’s wife, Samantha and other family members.

The 'Thor' actor shared some pictures from the celebration on his Instagram account, Chris wrote in the caption of the pics, "Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke you big legend !!".



In the series of pictures, all of them were seen dressed in 90's look. All the men can be seen dressed up in vintage suits with newsboy hats. Meanwhile, all the ladies were glammed up in sheer dresses and heels with stockings, fans and gloves.

The pictures show Liam and his girlfriend posing happily with other family members. Looks like this time the whole family is okay with Liam's new date. ''He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama,'' a source told an agency.



Liam and the Australian model were first linked in December 2019, four months after his split from wife Miley Cyrus, whom he wed in December 2018.