Leonardo Di Caprio, Naomi Campbell, Kevin Spacey: Celebrities mentioned in Jeffery Epstein's court documents

Several prominent Hollywood celebrities appear in a trove of newly released documents relating to Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.



Epstein hobnobbed with high-profile celebrities including former US presidents, foreign ministers, Britain's Prince Andrew ans leading stars of Hollywood.



Some of the names were previously known through other means despite having been withheld from the public eye in the lawsuit. Many of the names mentioned in the court papers have not been accused of wrongdoing.



The celebrities who appear in the court docs were mentioned by Giuffre and another alleged Epstein victim, Johanna Sjoberg.

Here's a look at the celebrities mentioned in the documents so far

Naomi Campbell



In a deposition dated May 3, 2016, Giuffre described going on foreign trips with Maxwell and Epstein, including several trips to France. During one of the trips to southern France, Giuffre claimed she had sexual contact with Maxwell and attended a birthday party for supermodel Naomi Campbell.



"We were going to Naomi Campbell's birthday party," Giuffre clarified in her deposition. "(The sexual encounter) wasn't at the birthday party."

In 2019, Campbell explained that she did know Epstein and that she had been introduced to him through her ex-boyfriend, Flavio Briatore.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Bruce Willis and Cameron Diaz



Jeffrey Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Bruce Willis and Cameron Diaz during her deposition. All four celebrities were brought up during the same line of questioning and mostly in passing. None of them are accused of wrongdoing.



Sjoberg did mention that Epstein was "name-dropping" the celebrities and that she had not met any of them.

Later, she was also asked whether she had met Cameron Diaz — to which she responded, "No."

George Lucas



George Lucas, the creator of the Star Wars franchise, was mentioned once in the newly released documents. Sjoberg denied meeting the filmmaker, and there was no suggestion of wrongdoing.

Michael Jackson



Michael Jackson was also mentioned by Sjoberg. She confirmed she met the late pop star at Epstein's Palm Beach home, but she stated she had not messaged him.