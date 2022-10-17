Leguizamo calls out makers of 'Super Mario Bros' for 'all-white cast'

Actor John Leguizamo, who played the role of Luigi in the 1993 live-action film 'Super Mario Bros', has expressed disappointment with the 'Super Mario Bros' makers' decision to have an all-white cast for the upcoming film. He also criticised the distinct lack of 'Latinx leads' in a Twitter post.

The 62-year-old actor said he is glad to know that 'Super Mario Bros' is getting a reboot, however, he isn't impressed with the casting choice.

Chris Pratt is set to play the iconic Italian plumber Mario with Charlie Day being cast as his brother Luigi.

After the makers released the trailer of the upcoming film, Leguizamo took to social media to express his concern. He wrote, "So glad #superMariobros is getting a reboot! Obviously, it's iconic (enough). But too bad they went all white! No Latinx in the leads! Groundbreaking colour-blind casting in the original!"

For those unaware, the term Latinx is used as a gender-neutral alternative to Latino or Latina and is used to describe people of Latin American origin or descent.

The Mirror further stated that the actor claimed to be the only person "who could make the movie work script-wise".

The publication quoted the actor as saying, "Plus I'm the only one who knows how to make this movie work script-wise!"

The film will release in 2023. Directed by Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, the 'Super Mario Bros.' movie marks the third feature film adaptation of the franchise.