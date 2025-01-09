Famous Malayalam playback singer P Jayachandran is no more. The veteran singer, known for his romantic songs, died on January 9 at the age of 80.

Jayachand breathed his last at Amala Hospital in Thrissur, where he was reportedly receiving treatment for liver-related ailments.

Known and loved for his melodious voice, Jayachandran recorded over 16,000 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Widely recognised for his contribution to Indian music, he won several awards for best playback singer, including the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer, Kerala government's J C Daniel Award, and the Kalaimamani Award from the Government of Tamil Nadu, among others.

