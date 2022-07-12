'Kaali' director Leena Manimekalai summoned by a Delhi court for 'objectionable' depiction of the goddess

Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has been summoned by a Delhi court on a plea seeking an injunction to restrain her from "depicting Hindu goddess Kali smoking a cigarette in her new film". Manimekalai's film ‘Kaali’ has been alleged to have shown the Hindu goddess in a derogatory manner in the poster and promotional videos.

Manimekalai has been ordered to appear before the Tis Hazari court in Delhi on August 6 by Additional Senior Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar, who stated that she needed to be heard before any orders were passed. The judge said that before making any orders against the defendant, the defendant must be heard.

Summons have also been issued to the filmmaker’s company, Touring Talkies Media Private Limited, and the matter will be heard on August 6.

Advocate Raj Gaurav, who has filed the petition, has accused the filmmaker of depicting Hindu goddesses in an uncalled-for way in the poster and promo video of her upcoming documentary film Kaali. Further, the advocate claimed that the film’s poster "depicts Hindu goddess Kali smoking a cigarette, which not only hurts religious sentiments of the common Hindu but is also against basics of morality and decency".

The lawsuit sought a permanent and mandatory injunction against the film ‘Kaali’.

In the plea, the petitioner has said the videos and images are distasteful and demanded their immediate removal from social media sites. "That the objectionable video clip and photo must be banned and removed from the internet on an immediate basis considering the defamatory impact and enrage it would cause to Hindus as it disparaged the religious beliefs of a particular community."

The poster showing the Hindu goddess smoking has come under fire from various sections of society for its inappropriate depiction of the goddess and for hurting the sentiments of a particular community. Amid the row, Delhi Police lodged an FIR against the filmmaker under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between groups) and 295 A (outraging religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

