Lee Sun-kyun's Parasite co-star Cho Yeo-jeong pays a sweet tribute to the late actor

Days after Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun was found dead in his car, his co-star from the film Cho Yeo-jeong has paid a tribute to the late actor. Cho played Choi Yeon-gyo, the Park family matriarch, wife to Lee's character in Bong Joon-ho's critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning film.



"I will never forget the honour of being together (with you). I will never forget (your) cheerfulness of always making everyone smile. I will be a warm and good actor like you. I'll embrace a new year that is not pleasant. I'll try to do well," she wrote in the caption.

Lee Sun-kyun death news



Lee, 48, was found dead last Wednesday in Seoul by South Korean authorities following up a report that he had gone missing. Initial investigations indicate the actor died by suicide amid a drug case against the actor.



The actor had faced investigation over accusations of illegal drug use amid a government crackdown in which police questioned him three times.



Lee attained global stardom after he featured in Parasite which won an Oscar in 2019. His performance as Bong Joon Ho in the Academy Award–winning movie earned him and his co-star Screen Actors Guild Awards. He was also known for his work in hit films like Coffee Prince, A Hard Day, and All About My Wife.



Earlier, popular Korean stars like Kim Go-eun, Lee Je-hoon and Kim Nam-gil also paid homage to Lee.