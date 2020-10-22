Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj blessed with baby boy, pictures of the new born goes viral

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj delivered a baby boy on Thursday and the photos of the new born in uncle Dhruva Sarja arms went viral within a few hours. Photos show Dhruva Sarja proudly beaming at the new born and later seeking blessings in from of Chiranjeevi's photo.

One of the popular faces of Kannada cinema, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died in June earlier this year due to a massive heart attack. His sudden demise left his peers in the film industry as well as his fans in shock. His wife, Meghana was 5 months pregnant at that time.



Earlier this month, Meghana Raj had shared beautiful photos from her baby shower ceremony. She wrote, "My two most special beings, this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA."

Chiranjeevi and Meghana Raj got married on May 2, 2018. Meghana had written an emotional tribute for her husband soon after his death. "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again, but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru."

Chiranjeevi Sarja starred in many movies like 'Chirru' 'Chandralekha','Aatagara','Bharjari','Seizer','Amma I Love You','Sinnga' and other movies. He was last seen in a film titled ‘Shivarjuna’.