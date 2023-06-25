Lana Del Rey's mic cut at Glastonbury due to late arrival; singer escorted off stage by security

US pop artist Lana Del Rey's set at the Glastonbury music festival had a dramatic end! The singer showed up for her performance about a half-hour late and her mic was cut an hour later when curfew arrived. Since she still had six songs to go, she tried to sing a cappella with her dismayed fans but was eventually escorted off stage by security.

Later, she appeared to blame the delay on her hair, saying, "My hair takes so long to do." She also added that she was "super sorry" for the delay, according to the BBC.

Her set was beset by technical difficulties, one of which forced Lana to restart her song "White Mustang". Her hair and makeup also had to be attended to during her performance.

Check out the viral video below! Lana Del Rey was escorted off stage by security at Glastonbury Festival due to her set being cut off after showing up late. pic.twitter.com/JnE4Q2iufT — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 25, 2023 Drama seemed to be the order of the day. Earlier, Japanese-British artist Rina Sawayama appeared to call out her label-mate Matty Healy for appearing on a controversial podcast interview, which was full of racist jokes about rapper Ice Spice, where they also mockingly imitated Chinese and Hawaiian accents. On the episode, Healy also reportedly joked about watching "Ghetto Gaggers" pornography. Rina dedicated her song "STFU" to The 1975 frontman.

In another incident, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was forced to cut his own set early due to vocal issues. He received enormous support from the crowd who passionately sang along with him.

Festivalgoers descended upon the fields of Somerset for some camping, partying, and, of course, live performances from artists across all generations on Wednesday. The festivities will go on till Sunday. Maisie Williams, India Amarteifio, and Lily James were recently spotted rocking their coolest boho looks for the occasion.

Glastonbury Festival is considered an iconic event in British culture and this year's headline acts include Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Elton John.

