Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at the Copacabana Beach was attended by a record 2.5 million. The concert will go down in history as one which recorded the highest number of attendees by any female artist. It will also be remembered for a bomb threat that was timely foiled by the Brazil police, just before the concert.

Advertisment

Gaga seemed to have been unaware of the bomb threat as she skipped mentioning it in her first social media post after the concert. Instead she thanked her fans saying she will ‘never forget this moment’

Brazil: Police foil bomb plot targeting packed Lady Gaga concert in Rio

Lady Gaga was ‘unaware’ of bomb threat

Advertisment

According to a report on TMZ, Lady Gaga was not aware of the bomb threat and performed anyway. A representative of the singer said that she only learned about the threat from news reports on Sunday morning. The Bloody Mary singer did not reportedly get the option of not performing because ‘she was sent out there without any knowledge of what might happen’.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Police said on Sunday that two people involved in the plot have been arrested, the Associated Press reported. Lady Gaga's team reportedly worked closely with law enforcement during the planning and execution of the concert, but were surprised that officials did not inform the singer about the threat.

Advertisment

According to local reports, the two suspects are part of a radicalized group that promotes hate speech toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Lady Gaga concert attack foiled: Brazilian police arrest suspects

Lady Gaga's thanks fans post concert

On Sunday, Gaga posted a photo carousel on social media, thanking her fans. “Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away,” she wrote.

“Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you. An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can’t, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time. Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster,” she further added.