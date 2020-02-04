Lady Gaga shares picture with boyfriend Michael Polansky, makes relationship Instagram official

American singer Lady Gaga was seen snuggling up with her new beau while she enjoyed Super Bowl over the weekend. According to People magazine, the 33-year-old pop star was spotted leaving Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with her boyfriend after watching the Super Bowl LIV.

She was seen kissing and cuddling Michael Polansky, the CEO of San Francisco-based organisation Parker Group. Photos had also appeared of the two having a good time in Las Vegas. The `Shallow` singer made her relationship Instagram official on Monday by sharing a photo of the pair cuddling on a yacht. Along with the adorable picture she wrote, "We had so much fun in Miami.

Love to all my little monsters and fans, you`re the best! (Along with heart emoji)."On December 30, Gaga and Polansky were seen together at a bar in Las Vegas ahead of the New Year`s Day. According to a source the couple was kissing for at least an hour. This marks Gaga`s first relationship since she called it quits with her ex Christian Carino last year.

The couple confirmed to the outlet in February that they had ended their engagement. A source told the outlet at the time, "It just didn`t work out. Relationships sometimes end."

Adding that the pair split "a bit ago, there`s no long dramatic story."The pop singer not wearing her engagement ring at the Grammy Awards started the speculations that their relationship had ended its course.

The fans also pointed out that the `Poker Face` singer didn`t thank Carino while delivering her acceptance speech as she won the award for best pop duo or group performance for her song `Shallow`.