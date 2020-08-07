Lady Gaga scratched Ariana Grande's eye accidentally during 'Rain on Me' rehearsals

'Rain on Me' the recent collaboration between singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande has been the talk of the town since its release. Adding more to it, Gaga on Thursday dropped a fun video covering the rehearsals.



Shared on Instagram, the video sees both the musicians rehearsing their dance steps for the song with a bunch of background dancers. However, at one point, there was a small incident where the 34-year-old singer, Gaga accidentally scratched the eye of her fellow singer.

"I shanked her with my nail by accident [while] dancing," the 'Shallow' singer said in the video. The brief clip then cut to a shot of '7 rings' singer lying on the floor looking at her phone, and she says with a smile, "Lady Gaga scratched my eye, It's an honor I hope it scars."

The duo is seen having a fun-chase time, as Grande says that she want the scar to be there, while Gaga is making an attempt to apply ointment to the wound. The widely-loved singers have been close friends for years and their recent collaboration 'Rain on Me' was released in May this year, which garnered much attention from the music enthusiasts.