Lady Gaga, BTS lead 2020 MTV EMA nominations

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Photograph:( Twitter )
Lady Gaga`s nominations include the best artist, best pop, and best video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on `Rain On Me,` which also secured nominations for best song and best collaboration.
Leading the pack with seven nominations, musician Lady Gaga made it to the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).
She is followed by K-pop band BTS and singer Justin Bieber, both of whom have received five nominations each.
This year`s edition of the global music awards witnesses new award categories like `best Latin,` `video for good,` and `best virtual live.`Other musicians who received the nominations include DaBaby, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK etc.
Here`s the complete list of nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs): -
BEST VIDEO
Billie Eilish, "everything i wanted"
Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled, "POPSTAR" ft. Drake
Karol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift, "The Man"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
BEST SONG
BTS, "Dynamite"
DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa, "Don`t Start Now"
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
BEST ARTIST
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd'
BEST COLLABORATION
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"
Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber, "Intentions" ft. Quavo
Karol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, "I`m Ready"
BEST GROUP
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
BEST POP
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
BEST NEW
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy RicchTravis Scott
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
KygoMarshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”
David Guetta & Sia, “Let’s love”
Demi Lovato, “I Love Me”
H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”
Jorja Smith, “By Any Means”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
BEST PUSH
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
BEST VIRTUAL LIVE
BTS, Bang Bang Con The Live
J Balvin, Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The World
Little Mix, UNCancelled
Maluma, Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute
BEST ACT (Home Region)
Lady Gaga (US)
Megan Thee Stallion (US)
Cardi B (US)
Justin Bieber (CANADA)
The Weeknd (CANADA)
Dua Lip (UK & Ireland)
The two-hour-long show will air globally on MTV internationally on November 8.