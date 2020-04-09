Kylie, Kris Jenner make TikTok debut, recreate iconic Kourtney Kardashian moment

Reality TV stars Kris and Kylie Jenner on Tuesday made their TikTok debut with a series of fun-filled videos and even treated the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' fans to a nostalgic surprise.

According to news agency, the mother-daughter duo recreated a throwback video of an iconic exchange between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, where the 'POOSH' founder introduced the world to the phrase, 'ABCDEFG'.

Kris kicked things off when she took the role of Scott, and mouthed along to the audio from the scene, "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?" Following her lead, Kylie, who was portraying her older sister, responded, "ABCDEFG."

Putting on her oversized sunglasses, she continued, "I have to go." Confused, Kris said, "What the heck does ''ABCDEFG` mean?" Kylie answered, "It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over."

The 'Kylie Cosmetics' founder added to the dramatics of the scene and took a swig of tequila 'Don Julio' as the video ended.



For their next video, the pair recruited business executive Corey Gamble and Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster to help them pull off a 'Pew Pew Pew' TikTok.

The video took place in Kylie's lavish closet where Kris, Kylie who was holding Stormi, and Corey were seen walking across the camera turn-by-turn. And, they all were captured in a special TikTok filter, which enlarges the head of the person in focus while they danced as the Auntie Hammy song played in the background.



Kris and the makeup mogul aren't the only members of the Kardashian family that are on TikTok.Kourtney and Scott`s son Mason Disick made an account and has been cementing his status as a TikTok star with videos featuring his famous family.



North West has also hopped on to Tik Tok, just like Mason, borrowing her mom Kim Kardashian's account, the 7-year-old loves to show off her creative side with fun dance videos and skits featuring the 'SKIMS' founder.