Kylie Jenner reveals the secret behind her and Travis Scott's matching butterfly tattoos

What is the new update on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott relationshi? We don't know for certain but we bring you the special meaning behind the matching butterfly tattoos they both have.



Kylie, in her new Holloween video revealed the sweet secret behind their similar tattoo inked on their feet.



She recalled the time when she and her little Stormi dressed up as butterflies for the day.



The butterfly happens to be the symbol of her relationship, ''When Travis and I first got together we got matching little butterfly tattoos. So a butterfly is just a symbol of our relationship and Stormi, so it was really special to do the butterfly costume," she said.

There are several rumours about the couple back together after Kylie shared a series of photos in which the couple posed together.

The former couple first got their matching tattoo in 2017 and are co-parenting their little munchkin together. Kylie gave birth to their daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018