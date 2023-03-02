How Kylie Jenner lost one million followers on Instagram after Selena Gomez feud

Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez's eyebrow feud has reached another level! Jenner has lost more than half a million followers, and all thanks go to her eyebrow posts with Hailey Bieber. As per SocialBlade.com, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, who is also an ardent social media user, has lost almost one million of her followers on Instagram.

Not only this but Jenner has also been dethroned as the most followed woman on Instagram by Selena Gomez. As per the sources, Jenner's follower numbers have dropped from 380 million to 379 million on the photo-sharing site.



Kylie making fun of Selena:

The fashion mogul lost her followers after a social media user speculated that Jenner, along with Hailey, who is Justin Bieber's wife, had made fun of Selena's eyebrows. This all started after the Only Murders In The Building star shared a video of herself on TikTok in which she joked that she had "accidentally laminated [her] brows too much".

However, at the same time, Kylie also shared a photo of her and wrote, "Was this an accident???". Her IG story was followed up by a screengrab in which she showed off her eyebrows and Hailey on facetime.

Netizens were quick to speculate that this was a direct dig at Selena. Taking the Disney star side, many users even labelled Hailey and Jenner as 'mean girls' of social media.



Kylie and Selena's reaction



After all the social media drama, Kylie and Selena, both came forwards to make everything clear all at once. Putting a full stop to all the talks, Kylie wrote: "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."



Reacting to Kylie's message, Selena wrote, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"



Selena's absence from social media and gain in followers.

Ever since the social media drama, it seems like Selena has again taken a break from the social world. There is no activity on any of the social media platforms, be it Tik Tok or Instagram, but a major rise in her followers can be seen.

Per the Daily Mail, ever since the alleged feud began, Selena has gained over 8 million followers.

Selena and Hailey photo together: