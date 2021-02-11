Kylie Jenner channels 'baby blues' in latest Instagram post

Washington DC Published: Feb 11, 2021, 06.56 PM(IST)

Kylie Jenner Photograph:( Instagram )

Kylie Jenner on Thursday treated fans to stunning temperature-soaring pictures as she showcased her perfectly toned figure.

American reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner on Thursday treated fans to stunning temperature-soaring pictures as she showcased her perfectly toned figure.

The beauty mogul took to Instagram and posted pictures in which she can be seen dressed in blue designer pants and a skin-hugging white crop top.

Sporting a low make up look, Kylie personified beauty as she effortlessly posed for the lens.She captioned the post by writing, "baby blues."The post garnered more than 3 million likes and scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and fire emoticons.

The beauty mogul has always been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, on daughter Stormi`s third birthday, the reality TV star had shared a super adorable clip of her daughter.

The sweet video featured her tiny tot`s growth over the years. Kylie shares Stormi with ex and rapper Travis Scott. In October, a source told People magazine, that Kylie and Travis are not back together but are happy co-parenting Stormi." There is a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they are even openly affectionate. But, they are not back together, and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship," the source said at the time. 

