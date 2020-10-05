Kylie Jenner called out for tweeting the wrong flag emoji of Australia

Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner is being called out on Twitter for tweeting the wrong flag of Australia. The 23-year-old reality TV star tweeted on September 30 that her team was launching new Kylie Skin websites for the United Kingdom, Gremany, France and Australia.



She added a flag emoji to accompany each website link. The European websites were paired with the correct flag emoji, but instead of Australia's flag, Jenner's tweeted the flag for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

hi guys, my team is working hard on my @kylieskin sites for the UK, Germany, France and Australia and we have a new launch date of October 7! 🤍 can’t wait!



🇬🇧 https://t.co/gMl24e2PLI

🇩🇪 https://t.co/1qtrgN6K0Y

🇫🇷 https://t.co/A7UYNAzFOb

🇬🇸 https://t.co/gsGp3nx84P — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 30, 2020 ×

The tweet went viral almost instantly with many calling out Jenner for her ignorance.

Hi Kylie I think you mean —-> 🇦🇺 but nice try https://t.co/hrbezG9ceX — Jules (@justjuuliette) October 2, 2020 ×

Great to see @KylieJenner flying the flag for South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands...! 🇬🇸🐧🐳 @GovSGSSI https://t.co/nnMrwrEZQd — Tom Chance (@Polar__Tom) October 2, 2020 ×

Many also pointed out that it could have been an honest mistake on her part as the emoji size of the flags were not very clear.

The flags of Australia and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands are similar; they both have red, white, and blue colour combination and and both include a Union Jack flag in the top left corners.



The difference is that the Australian flag has six white 7-point stars to represent the commonwealth states, while the flag for South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands has a coat of arms that includes a penguin, seal, and reindeer around a shield.



So far Jennner has not addressed the faux pas on social media. Neither has she corrected the tweet.