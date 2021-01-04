Kumail Nanjiani's transformation for Marvel's 'The Eternals' sparks debate on Twitter

Comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani is the talk of the 'Twitter-verse' for maintaining his muscular physique during the pandemic. Nanjiani is set to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'The Eternals' and had been following a strict diet and training to achieve the desired look for his character. Looks like, he stayed on the course even after the filming of the movie.



In a recent post, Nanjiani still looked ripped and looks like not everybody was a fan of his muscular transformation.



People on Twitter poked fun at his appearance and called him out for apparent steroid use, while, others labeled the hate as racist as many white actors in the past have escaped such scrutiny.





The larger question regarding #KumailNanjiani is whether Disney is condoning / encouraging/ requiring / paying for its Marvel stars to take steroids. Journos — Instead of another Marvel diversity story, why not look into that? pic.twitter.com/U5sdb4XaGp — David Ng (@HeyItsDavidNg) January 3, 2021 ×

Image 1: Kumail Nanjiani bulked up to play some Marvel hero. Grotesque; unnatural.



Image 2: Pierce Brosnan with a sorta-shitty body portraying a man who has allegedly just spent 14 months in a North Korean prison camp in Die Another Day (2002). What a man should look like. pic.twitter.com/BaWkcVwk4b — Will Sloan (@WillSloanEsq) January 3, 2021 ×

Did I miss the mean tweets about any of the 50 Hollywood Chris's getting ripped bc looks a lot like the shit with #KumailNanjiani is uncalled for. I'm not a fan of people messing with one of my favorite unapologetic nerds. https://t.co/mf0UGHNqAO — Call Me Maggs Y'all (@MaggiePeterTX) January 3, 2021 ×

So, actors who are non-white should just stick to playing geeks, doctors, or the side-kick? Come on guys, it's 2021. Give him credit or just mind your business. I realized men are subject to our impossible body standards too #KumailNanjiani — dreamcatcher_1111 (@PavithMowli) January 3, 2021 ×

Body shaming Kumail Nanjiani for...being jacked? Is way weird. Especially since all the Chris’ have done the same super-soldier program and never got any flack for it. I wonder what the difference is? pic.twitter.com/NIeUf3DwAb — Jake Low (@JacobYLow) January 3, 2021 ×

Hey Twitter friends! Here’s an ex of what we’re going to try NOT to do in 2021:



Kumail Nanjiani has been minding his business, openly sharing how he & his wife have been isolating because of her medical condition & that he’s been working out a lot at home to prep for a film...1/ https://t.co/e3Ar2ze77T — 📎Erin Cummings (@ErinLCummings) January 3, 2021 ×

Nanjiani made news at the end of 2019 when he debuted his newly ripped body on Instagram. In the post, Nanjiani explains that he would never have been able to transform himself without the resources of Marvel and their team. “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he said. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

Nanjiani has since been quarantining throughout the pandemic with his wife, who is high risk.



Kumail Nanjiani be playing the immortal alien Kingo in The Eternals, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Brian Tyree Henry.