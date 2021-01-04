Kumail Nanjiani's transformation for Marvel's 'The Eternals' sparks debate on Twitter

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 04, 2021, 04.45 PM(IST)

Kumail Nanjiani Photograph:( Instagram )

Nanjiani is set to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'The Eternals' and had been following a strict diet and training to achieve the desired look for his character. Looks like, he stayed on the course even after the filming of the movie. 

Comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani is the talk of the 'Twitter-verse' for maintaining his muscular physique during the pandemic. Nanjiani is set to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'The Eternals' and had been following a strict diet and training to achieve the desired look for his character. Looks like, he stayed on the course even after the filming of the movie. 

In a recent post, Nanjiani still looked ripped and looks like not everybody was a fan of his muscular transformation.
 

People on Twitter poked fun at his appearance and called him out for apparent steroid use, while, others labeled the hate as racist as many white actors in the past have escaped such scrutiny. 

 

Nanjiani made news at the end of 2019 when he debuted his newly ripped body on Instagram. In the post, Nanjiani explains that he would never have been able to transform himself without the resources of Marvel and their team. “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he said. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

Nanjiani has since been quarantining throughout the pandemic with his wife, who is high risk.
 

Kumail Nanjiani be playing the immortal alien Kingo in The Eternals, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Brian Tyree Henry. 

