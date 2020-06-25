Kristen Bell will no longer voice mixed-race character 'Molly' in 'Central Park'

Kristen Bell will no longer lend her voice for the character 'Molly' in the animated series 'Central Park'.

On Wednesday, Bell took to her Instagram to announce she will no longer voice Molly in Apple TV+’s animated musical comedy series.



"This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity," Bell wrote. "Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed-race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed-race and Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion."

Kristen has joined the cast of the show from nearly the first day of the show's development and will remain in the show but in a new role.



The show makers think that the character of Molly is an opportunity to get representation right - to cast a Black or mixed-race actress and give Molly a voice that resonates with all of the nuance and experiences of the character as it was drawn.



Other then Kristen, Actress Jenny Slate has stepped down from their roles on the animated series, 'Big Mouth's' which will recast by characters with a Black or mixed-race actor.