The latest and what appears to be the final entry in Sony’s Spider-Man villain cinematic universe, Kraven the Hunter, has officially ended its box office run with a total of $59 million, making it one of the lowest-grossing superhero movies of all time.

The film was the final nail in the coffin for Sony’s now-failed cinematic universe. According to a report by Deadline, the studio has cancelled plans for any future Spider-Man spin-offs.

A Box Office Disaster

With a budget of $150 million, the film was directed by J.C. Chandor and starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe in lead roles.

It was released worldwide on 13th December 2024 but was panned by both critics and audiences. Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra talked about the movie in an interview with the LA Times as “probably the worst launch we had” during his tenure as studio head. “I still don’t understand,” he added. “Because the film is not a bad film.”

Sony’s Spider-Verse ends

As of now, the only Spider-Man-related projects remaining on Sony’s slate are Spider-Man 4 (co-produced with Marvel Studios) and the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The studio has cancelled Silver Sable, Sinister Six, and Venom 4, effectively bringing an end to its attempts at creating a Spider-Man villain cinematic universe.

