Kourtney Kardashian rubbishes pregnancy rumours again

Kourtney Kardashian had to hit back at prying eyes on social media as many asked whether she was expecting her fourth child, after she posted photos from her new Lemme campaign. One social media user asked her if she was pregnant, to which, she replied, “the after affects [sic] of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much).”

“also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant? 💛,” she added.

In the ad photos, Kourtney Kardashian can be seen in an all-yellow look with high-waisted leather pants, a crop top cardigan and strappy heels.

This is, however, not the first time when she’s had to address pregnancy rumours. She shut down similar talks back in August 2021 and again in December, the same year.

Kourtney Kardashian is currently with Travis Barker. The couple tied the knot in May. She has spoken about her IVF journey several times and has expressed her desire to expand her family. Last March, the reality star revealed that the in vitro fertilization had caused severe side effects such as weight gain and menopause-like symptoms.