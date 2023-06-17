Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Expecting her first baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her husband, Travis Barker, are expecting their first baby together. Kourtney Kardashian, 44, revealed the good news to her husband in the best way possible.

The TV star announced the big news at a concert in Los Angeles on June 16 when her husband was performing on the stage by holding big signboard reading, ''Travis, I'm Pregnant''.

A few months after Travis and Kourtney tied the knot, the couple expressed their desire to expand their family. Last year, the couple revealed that they had tried in vitro fertilisation, but Kourtney stopped her IVF after it caused severe side effects on her.

''Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF,'' she said in her show.

Kourtney added, ''I think because I’m so clean and careful about what I put into my body, it’s just having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us.''

Giving her fans an update about her process, Kourtney recently revealed on The Kardashians that they are done with IVF.

"We are officially done with IVF," Kourtney said as per ET, "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have five children with previous partners.

Kardashian has three kids — Reign Aston, 7, Mason Dash, 12, and Penelope Scotland, 10 — with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker is the father of Alabama Luella, 16, and Landon Asher, 19.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Portofino, Italy, last year. The couple got legally married in California, USA.

