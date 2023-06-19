Kourtney Kardashian debuts baby bump with adorable photos - see pics

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with her husband, Travis Barker. The Poosh star shared the good news with her husband in the most adorable way during his concert in Los Angeles, USA on June 16.



Two days after she made her pregnancy news official, Kardashian shared a bunch of photos from the memorable day. The carousel of photos was also featured behind the stage picture of Travis and Kourtney.



In one photo, Kourtney is sitting on Travis' leg, who is playfully putting her drumsticks on her belly. The next picture shows Travis cradling and kissing Kourtney's belly.

Another picture shows Kourtney preparing the giant board through which she revealed the big news to her husband. Sharing the photos, Kardashian wrote, ''Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.''

The TV star announced the big news at a concert in Los Angeles on June 16 when her husband was performing on the stage by holding big signboard reading, ''Travis, I'm Pregnant''.

After spotting the giant poster, Travis jumped right off the stage and kissed his wife passionately in front of the entire crowd.



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have five children with previous partners. Kardashian has three kids — Reign Aston, 7, Mason Dash, 12, and Penelope Scotland, 10 — with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker is the father of Alabama Luella, 16, and Landon Asher, 19.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Portofino, Italy, last year. The couple got legally married in California, USA.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE