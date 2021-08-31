Kota Factory season 2 to land on Netflix, teaser out

‘Kota Factory’ season 2 teaser is out and it takes forward stories of undying friendship, hard work and mentorship.

The show has landed on Netflix and is set to premiere on September 24.

Season 1 of Kota Factory, which is also available on Netflix as of August 27th, gave audiences a look into the lives of incredibly relatable characters who went on to become their absolute favorites. Whether it was Vaibhav, Uday, Shivangi, Meena, or Jeetu Bhaiyya, each of them strung heartstrings throughout.

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Sing, season 2 of ‘Kota Factory’ will follow the life of Vaibhav, a young student on his journey to Maheshwari - one of Kota’s leading training institutes, and how he tries to balance his friendships, his relationship with his mentor and the looming pressure of getting into IIT.

Watch Kota Factory season 2 here:

The Netflix series is produced by The Viral Fever.