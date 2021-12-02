Korean film 'Oh! My Gran' releasing in Chinese theatres, a first in six years

All’s well between China and Korea?

After a gap of six years, Korean cinema is finally going to make a return to Chinese theatres with 2020 comedy ‘Oh! My Gran (Oh! Moon-Hee)’. It will release this Friday on December 3.

The film has been directed by Jeong Se-Gyo and is written by Kim Soo-jin. It stars Na Moon-hee as Moon-hee, the titular spirited grandma suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who, along with her dog, are the only witnesses of a hit-and-run accident that leaves her grandchild unconscious. The film tells the story of the sleuthing that ensues when she remembers a clue to the culprit.

Also read: Chhorii director to WION: Want to change the face of horror films in India

Experts believe that it will help in getting cultural exchange between the two countries on track. Earlier in 2018 at the Beijing International Film festival, it was expected that ‘Claire’s camera’ and ‘The Day After’ would help with the relationship. It’s now finally happening with ‘Oh! My Gran’.

Also read: Gotham Awards 2021: 'Squid Game' becomes first K-drama to win a major US award

The news comes out on the same day that GQ magazine’s Chinese edition revealed that Korean actor Lee Dong Wook (‘My Girl,’ ‘Scent of a Woman,’ ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’) is the cover star for its December 2021 issue.