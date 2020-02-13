Korean actress Go Soo Jung dies at the age of 24

File image of Go Soo Jung Photograph:( Twitter )
The actress had featured in the Korean drama Goblin and in BTS’s music video for With Seoul, was announced on Feb. 12 by her agency, Story J Company.
Korean actress Go Soo Jung has passed away. The actress was only 24 years old and died after a prolonged illness, her agency Story J Company announced on February 12.
Without revealing the exact date of her death, the agency said in a statement, "A few days ago, actress Go Soo Jung bid farewell to this world and became one of the bright stars in the sky.”
“We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her glowing smile which brightened the world. Please wish her safe passage,” the agency added in the statement and added that a private funeral took place on February 9.
Fans of the actor took to Twitter to share their condolences.
