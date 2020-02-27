Konkona Sen Sharma, Ranvir Shorey file for divorce, 5 years after separating

One of the most amicable separation that Bollywood has ever seen, Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey who separated in 2015 have now filed for divorce officially.

The couple had tied the knot in 2010 in a private ceremony and separated in 2015.

As per reports, their divorce formalities are done with and the decree will come through in the next six months.

Apparently the two underwent detailed counseling but they decided to part ways amicably.

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma started dating in 2007 and got married in 2010. In 2011, Konkona gave birth to their first child, Haroon, and reportedly, the two have decided to have joint custody of the child.

Ranvir and Konkona worked together in a couple of films such as ‘Traffic Signal’, ‘Mixed Doubles’ and ‘Aaja Nachle’.