Koffee With Karan Season 7: Did you know Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were neighbours?

The second episode of 'Koffee WIth Karan' Season 7 promises to be a crackling one as two of Bollywood's hottest young stars Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the couch and spilling some secrets to the host Karan Johar.



The much-awaited 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' is back with stirring cups of steamy confessions, secrets and manifestations. In the season’s second episode. The episode will have KJo prodding them about life, work and love. Always pitted against each other and considered competitors, Janhvi and Sara in fact are actually good friends off screens. In the episode, the dynamic duo will spill some names and have the two retrace how their friendship was sealed by becoming neighbours.



“We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning,” said Janhvi Kapoor. To this, Sara Ali Khan added that their impromptu session ended up being an all-nighter. The duo continued speaking about their escapades in Goa for two days, bonding over work, family and interests.



Adding on to their travel stories, Janhvi Kapoor recalled how she was thoroughly impressed with Sara Ali Khan during a trip to Disneyland. The daredevil Sara Ali Khan helped Janhvi jump the queue wherever possible. “She broke every line. I kept thinking ‘she is so cool!' I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!"



The teaser of the show was unveiled on Tuesday and shows the actors talking about their significant ex, how they bring out the wild side in each other and their star mothers.

The previous episode had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gracing the couch and talking about life, marriage, spouses and careers.



The episode will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, July 14 at 7 PM.