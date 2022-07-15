Koffee with Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan spills the beans on Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandana dating rumours

In the new episode of Karan Johar`s chat show, `Koffee with Karan Season 7`, actor Sara Ali Khan spilled the beans on the dating rumours of south actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandana.

During the rapid-fire round with Janhvi Kapoor, the `Kuch Kuch Hota Hai` director questioned," Do you keep a tab on the social media follower count of your contemporaries and who are you most entertained by?"

To which the `Dhadak` actor replied, "At one point I was very intrigued by how fast Rashmika`s Instagram was growing." In response to the `Gunjan Saxena` actor`s answer, Sara Ali Khan responded, "How Cheesy", hinting toward the dating rumours of the `Geetha Govinda` duo.

The second episode of Karan`s controversial chat show became a `Vijay Deverakonda Special` after the `Kedarnath` actor revealed that she would love to date the `Arjun Reddy` actor in the future.

Both Sara and Janhvi started calling the south actor `Cheese` after the `Roohi` actor said, "We can`t be after the same slice of cheese as you said".

Post that, the `Simmba` actor`s "How Cheesy" comment shed some light on Vijay and Rashmika`s linkup rumours.

Previously, after the release of the film `Dear Comerade`, marriage rumours of the leading couple surfaced around the corner.

Meanwhile, the `World Famous Lover` actor is going to mark his big Bollywood debut with Dharma Production`s `Liger` alongside Ananya Panday. The film is slated to release on August 25, 2022.

Apart from that, the `Pushpa` actor will also be soon making her Bollywood debut with `Mission Majnu` along with Sidharth Malhotra. She is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor`s `Animal` and `GoodBye` alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

The second episode of the show ended on a happy note, with Sara winning the rapid-fire round with 78% votes from the live audience and the buzzer round.`Koffee with Karan Season 7` is exclusively streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

