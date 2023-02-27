Kodak Black fails drug test; arrest warrant issued against rapper over drug policy violation

Rapper Kodak Black could soon get arrested by cops in Florida since he allegedly violated his bail conditions by failing a drug test earlier this month. According to the latest reports, a Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant against the 25-year-old rapper and he is wanted by police officials.

The warrant was issued by the judge on Thursday after the "Super Gremlin" rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, failed to appear for a scheduled drug test during the first week of February and then days later when he submitted a sample, it tested positive for fentanyl, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

In the warrant issued by Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy, Kodak has been accused of violating the conditions of his pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July. The paperwork says that Kodak must be taken into custody if any sheriff's deputies encounter him.

Black had pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge. For those unaware, he was arrested in July for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription along with trafficking.

Cops say they found upwards of 31 oxycodone pills in his car, which was checked during a traffic stop in Florida. He posted $75,000 bail and was released on the condition that he stays clean.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Black is nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ hip-hop artist of the year and has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as "Super Gremlin", which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

