Ke Huy Quan makes history at SAG Awards! Becomes first Asian male film winner

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is on a winning spree! The comedy-drama, which has been one of the frontrunners of this award season, has once again swept all the awards in the top categories. On award night, the lead actor of the film, Ke Huy Quan, also made history by becoming the first Asian male actor to win the prestigious award.



Quan took home the trophy in the outstanding supporting actor category for his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang in the superhit movie 'Everything, Everywhere All at Once.'



Quan became the first Asian male actor ever to win an award in the film category. However, he’s the second Asian actor to win any SAG award in either film or television, one year after 'Squid Game’s' Lee Jung-jae, who won the award in a drama series.



In his acceptance speech, Quan recalled how he once decided to step away from acting. "This moment no longer belongs to just me; it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change," he said.



"When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunitie.The landscape looks so different now than before. So thank you so much to everyone in this room who contributed to these changes.''



Quan nabbed his first leading role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' since the 90s.In his acceptance speech, he also thanked his cast mates and directors, Daniel D. Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.