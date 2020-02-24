Kobe Bryant honoured at NAACP Image Awards 2020 with an empty basketball court

With a heavy heart, the 51st NAACP Awards (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Awards) paid a fitting tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna. See the full list of NAACP Awards winners here.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 and sent the world in a shock with the news of the mishap.

The NAACP Awards recognised the works of coloured people in various field of music, film, television, literature and more.

In his tribute, Kobe was remembered in a segment that began with the stage turned into an empty, dark basketball court. An audio clip that featured Bryant thanking his fans at a Lakers game was played.

Then the video had the numbers “8” and “24” displayed in his memory. They were Kobe Bryant’s jersey numbers while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Today on February 24, a public memorial event for Kobe, Gianna and the seven other victims who lost their lives in the deadly crash will take place.

As for the NAACP Awards, it was hosted by six-time winner Anthony Anderson, who along with Tracee Ellis Ross, received Outstanding Comedy Series.