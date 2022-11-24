Knives Out third part already in works confirms director Rian Johnson

‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Glass Onion’ might be getting all the love from its fans but this is apparently no news for Rian Johnson. The director revealed in an interview that he had already started work on the third part of the film while working on the second.

‘Glass Onion’ serves as the sequel to Rian Johnson’s successful 2019 whodunit ‘Knives Out’.

Speaking about it, Rian Johnson said, "I think everybody assumed I’d have a couple other random ideas - unrelated projects - that I’ve been kicking around. But, honestly, over the past couple of months, the most exciting creative thing to me right now is that third movie. I think I’m going to hop right into it. Not because of a contractual obligation, but, genuinely, that’s the shiny object I find my nose pointed toward right now."

“I’ve got a Moleskine notebook that I carry everywhere, and I’m constantly jotting stuff down in it. Even when I’m doing all the publicity for this film, I’m trying to start building up a structure, an idea, so that after New Year, when it’s time to actually get to work, I’m hopefully not just staring at that horrible blank page,” he added.

While this film is in the earliest stages of development, the green light for the franchise's third installment is already a done deal.