King Charles' Coronation Concert: Who is performing, how to watch and everything to know about the night

The historic coronation of King Charles III took place yesterday (May 6) at Westminster Abbey. In the presence of around 2,000 guests, the King and his wife, Queen Camilla, were crowned in keeping with royal customs and traditions dating back to 1,000 years. Continuing with the celebration, on Sunday, the palace is hosting a big concert, which will witness performances from an array of A-listers like Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, among others.

In addition to the performances, the musical event will also see the presence of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who will also appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance.

Produced by BBC Studios, the concert will celebrate the new chapter of the nation's history and will have 'themes of love, respect, and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth."



Apart from the newly-crowned King and Queen, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are expected to grace the occasion with their presence. As per the reports, William will give a speech dedicated to his father and the King of Britain.

As we gear up for the big night, here are all the details about the starry night, from timing to where you can stream the event live.

What's the venue?

The concert is being hosted at the residence of the royal family, Windsor Castle. Located in the English county of Berkshire, the centuries-old castle is on the outskirts of London.

The concert will feature a Union Jack-shaped stage, and around 20,000 people are expected to attend the event.





What's the timing and where to watch it?

The concert will start around 8 pm in London, which is around 12 am, midnight in India. It will stream on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Who is hosting?

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will host the King's Coronation Concert. Reacting to his hosting gig, he said, per the BBC, that he was ''delighted'' to be part of this event.



"In true British style, come rain or shine, it will be a night to remember."





Who is performing?



Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong, and Lucy, winner of The Piano, will light up the stage with their performances. In addition to them, the other stars who will perform are Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.



British singer-songwriter Steve Winwood will perform at the starry ceremony. The veteran singer said in a statement that this will be the second coronation he'll witness in his lifetime.



"I was alive and just about remember the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and I, together with millions and millions of other people all around the globe, am a lifelong monarchist," the rocker said, as per the BBC statement.



Sex education star Ncuti Gatwa will also perform at the concert.