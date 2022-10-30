Kim Kardashian's transformation as X-Men’s Mystique will make your jaw drop

The day of trick and treating has arrived and like previous years, this year too celebrities have been showing off their fashion creativity with their Halloween costumes all over social media. Kim Kardashian's first Halloween look is here and looking at her new transformation, we can surely say it's one of the best looks of this year's Halloween.



Taking the fashion game a notch higher, the mom-of-four decided to dress up as 'X-Men's Mystique.



Like always, Kim did her work with all perfection as she got transformed into the MCU's character Raven Darkhölme.



The 42-year-old looked completely unrecognisable as she painted her face blue and dyed her blonde hair in rusty-red colour. The fashion mogul showed off her perfect curves in the latex suit. Giving more perfection to her look, she also added prosthetic bumps.



She even added yellow and green contact lenses.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a slew of snaps and videos showing off her breathtaking look.



As it was expected, Kim's superhero look become the talk of the internet. One user wrote, ''Kim did it better I fear''

Another wrote, ''Give her the X-men role ASAP."



Not just Kim, but other Kardashian-Jenner clan are acing the spooky fashion game. For this year's Halloween,

Kendall got transformed into Toy Story's Jessie.

Sharing a variety of photos on her IG account, Kendall, 26, wrote, ''Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy.'