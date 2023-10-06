Kim Kardashian talks about major wardrobe fail in new episode of The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, the renowned reality star and makeup mogul, found herself in an embarrassing and seemingly painful fashion mishap during her trip to Milan, which is set to be revealed in the upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

The 42-year-old creative director of a Dolce & Gabbana show was in the Italian fashion capital to launch her campaign for the renowned fashion brand. However, her plans took an unforeseen turn when she realised that her black pants had torn at the back, leaving her entire derrière exposed.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode titled A Step In the Right Direction, Kim is seen sharing a photo of the wardrobe malfunction with her sister Kourtney, exclaiming, "My whole butt is out." She also posted a video where she struggled to peel off the pants from her skin, expressing, "It's stuck to my f**king a** and It hurts so bad."

Despite the discomfort and unexpected exposure, Kardashian decided to brave the fashion mishap and wear the same pants for a panel discussion she was part of at the iConnections’ Global Alts Conference held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in early February. She confessed, "I was dying inside, sitting up on stage, feeling a breeze like in my a**."

The Season 4 premiere saw Kardashian mentioning her return to Milan as part of her contract with Dolce & Gabbana. She had invited Kourtney to join her, but Kourtney declined, expressing her displeasure with the brand, stating, "I just don't think it's cool the way that particular thing happened. It's not about that. It's just about the deeper thing that we can talk about."

The Kardashians returns next week with the third episode of the fourth season, exclusively on Hulu.

