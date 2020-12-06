Kim Kardashian pens adorable note for son Saint on 5th birthday

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian penned an adorably sweet note for son Saint West who rang in his fifth birthday on Saturday (local time).



The `Keeping Up with The Kardashians` star hopped on to Instagram to pen sweet wishes for her son. Kardashian also revealed a ritual that she does on every birthday of her kids, i.e.- She asks questions about life to her children and records them on a video camera - to show it to them when they grow up.



The first snap featured in the post shows the SKIMS founder hugging Saint as they both share a moment of laughter, while on the other hand, the second one puts on display the mother-son love as the duo hugged each other.A third one shows the duo pecking a kiss on each other`s lips.

Kardashian penned the birthday note alongside the post, "My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life`s soul mates. Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life."



"Saint- I can`t wait to see how you`ve grown and how you answer these questions as a 5-year-old and show them to you when you`re big. I know a drive to the party isn`t ideal but it`s our times and you are so excited! You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day. You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty! #5onthe5th!!!"



Kim Kardashian shares four children with husband and rapper Kanye West- 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.