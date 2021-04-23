Kim Kardashian knows how to keep up her glam factor even while studying

Apart from being a business mogul and a reality star Kim Kardashian is a dedicated student too and is working hard to become a good lawyer.



On Friday, Kim showed off her hard work on her Instagram account by sharing snaps of her studying under the bright sun.



In the pictures, she flaunted her figure wearing a string bikini and added a designer touch with a Chanel silk headscarf wrapped around her head, while she sat surrounded by law books, notebooks, and her laptop.



"Studying in the Sun ☀️ 📚," the mom-of-four captioned her sensational post.

Take a look at Kardashian's latest photo below:

Kim's new study look attracted a bevvy of reactions, one asked, "What law school is this??? While another wrote, "My LAWYER IS following with multiple fire emojis." Some fans also remembered Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods.



Over the year, Kardashian is studying hard to become a qualified lawyer and previously revealed in an interview with Vogue in April 2019 that she had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.



''I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. ‘I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.'' she told Vogue.



Meanwhile, Kim had officially filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West. She shares daughters North, seven, Chicago, three, sons Saint, five, and Psalm, one with estranged husband Kanye West, 43, whom she married in May of 2014.