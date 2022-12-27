Kim Kardashian cries over co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West: 'It's f**king hard'

Kim Kardashian has revealed that co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West isn't easy. Recently, on Monday’s episode of the 'Angie Martinez IRL' podcast, the reality TV show star broke into tears while detailing the struggles of raising four kids with the rapper, who got his name changed from Kanye to Ye in October last year.

Talking about the co-parenting situation, she said, "Co-parenting is hard," before breaking into tears. She added, "It's really f***ing hard."

'The Kardashians' star has four kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the 45-year-old rapper.

The Skims founder also explained that she always makes a concerted effort to protect her children from their father's controversial behaviour, which also includes a barrage of anti-Semitic remarks made by the rapper this year.

"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that," Kim, who was very close to her late dad Robert Kardashian, explained.

"That’s what I would want for them," she continued. "If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s–t that they’re not ready to deal with."

"When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could," she added.

"I definitely protected him," she said in the same podcast, "and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on (in) the outside world."

The former couple filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The two finalised their highly-publicised divorce in November this year.

