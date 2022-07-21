'Killing 2 men will not bring back my son': Moosewala's father visits Amritsar to identify gangsters

Balkaur Singh, the father of Sidhu Moosewala, and his two companions visited the Amritsar city hospital in order to identify the two criminals who are believed to have shot the singer to death.Balkaur Singh told the journalists that the battle against the gangsters was only getting started. His son would not be returned to him by killing two guys. He declared that the end of Punjab's gangster culture would be when he would be content.

The Punjab Police murdered two gang members in an encounter in Amritsar on Wednesday who were thought to be responsible for the murder of musician Sidhu Moosewala.

Gangsters Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa and Jagroop Singh Roopa were slain during the operation, which lasted for around five hours and finished at about four in the afternoon.

In the Bhakna hamlet, close to the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, Roopa and Kusa were hiding in a building. Following the murder of Moosewala, they fled.On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was shot and killed in Punjab's Mansa district.Six shooters who were a part of the two modules allegedly responsible for the murder had been identified by police.Kusa is thought to have shot an AK-47 weapon at Moosewala. At Jawahar Ke hamlet in the Mansa district, the two guys were riding in a car that was following Moosewala's vehicle.

