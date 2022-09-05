Kili Paul jumps on to the 'Kala Chashma' viral trend, performs with sister Neema Paul

'Kala Chashma', hit song from the Bollywood film 'Baar Baar Dekho' featuring Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra has got new found fame on the internet one more time thanks to Norwegian group QuickStyle's viral video.



Many are copying the group's dance moves as they fall on the ground and raise their torso to match to the beats of the song and go on to show some sassy moves.

Now, influencers Kili Paul and Neema Paul too have jumped onto the bandwagon and showed their moves in the latest video.



The video featuring the brother-sister duo has attracted likes from millions of their followers. Take a look.

"Neema couldn't keep up, but love this," wrote Kili Paul while tagging the Norwegian dance group Quick Style.

The video begins with Kili Paul walking with the help of a stick while his sister Neema is standing at a distance. Moments later he falls down as sister Neema comes to the rescue. At this moment, Kili Paul shakes his torso and dances enthusiastically to the peppy track while his sister tries to match his energy.



The video has garnered over 3 million views and has been liked by the Norwegian group as well.

"Future movie stars," expressed an individual with several emoticons. "If you can sit still to this… You're dead" wrote another with laughing emojis. "I am obsessed with this song. Where are the dark sunglasses?" enquired another fan.



Kili Paul's love for Bollywood songs is well known and the influencer has performed to several hit songs in the past.