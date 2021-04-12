Kid Cudi honours Kurt Cobain on SNL with clothes resembling the ones worn by 'Nirvana' rocker

Kid Cudi honoured Kurt Cobain during his Saturday Night Live performances, in a beautiful way.

While appearing as the musical guest on the late-night comedy sketch series over the weekend, the 37-year-old rapper channelled the late musician during his performances, wearing outfits reminiscent of ones the Nirvana rocker previously donned.





Performing his song 'Tequila Shots,' Cudi sported a green cardigan that many fans pointed out looked comparable to the one that Cobain wore during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged concert back in 1993.

Then, for his second number, Cudi performed his song 'Sad People,' in a spaghetti-strapped floral dress that was similar to the one that the late musician wore on the 1993 cover of the magazine, The Face. The musician also wore a shirt honouring late SNL cast member Chris Farley, who died in 1997.

His stint as the musical guest on SNL fell near the anniversary of the day Cobain died in 1994 at age 27.