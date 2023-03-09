Kevin Hart announces new prank show after Nick Cannon video goes viral

Kevin Hart announced his latest project titled Celebrity Prank Wars recently as a video of him asking about Nick Cannon and the mothers of his children went viral. The show is scheduled for release on April 6 as the duo will take their “friendly feud” on the screen and will have more celebrity guests to mess with.

According to the official synopsis, the episodes of Celebrity Prank Wars will see stars “planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other." At the end of each episode will be Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon selecting a winner.

For now, Celebrity Prank Wars will feature guests like Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.

The makers released a teaser with a fake new E! game show featuring Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon. In the clip titled Having My Baby With Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart served as the host to the “mother of all game shows,” a dating game sketch in which Nick Cannon is seen courting women to become the mother of his next child.

Nick Cannon and his antics became the butt of jokes previously too when Kevin Hart, who has hosted Celebrity Game Face for E!, joked about Nick Cannon’s relationships on an L.A. billboard.

Meanwhile, in real life, Nick Cannon is the father of 12 children with six separate women since 2011. In late 2021, he chronicled on his daytime show the experience of his 5-month-old son Zen, with Alyssa Scott, dying from brain cancer. He has also defended his multiple relationships.

