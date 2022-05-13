Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first child with beau Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne is pregnant!



Osbourne, 37 is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sid Wilson.



The actor shared the good news on her Instagram handle. Sharing a selfie with her ultrasound photo, the actress wrote in the caption, ''I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!,''

Kelly, daughter of the icon Ozzy Osbourne, shared the news few months after she made her relationship with beau Sid Instagram official.



Sharing a loved up picture, in the caption Kelly addressed her long relationship with now beau Wilson and wrote , “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up,” the “Fashion Police” alum wrote alongside a February Instagram shot. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”



For the unversed, she's not only Osbourne who expecting a child. Her brother Jack is also going to become a dad soon. He is expecting his first child with fiancée Aree Gearhart.



Jack is also a father of three children Pearl, Andy, and Minnie whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.